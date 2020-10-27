IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma bats in the nets ahead of RCB clash

Rohit Sharma resumed training with the Mumbai Indians on Monday evening after a week-long break. Rohit has missed Mumbai Indians’ last two IPL games because of a left hamstring injury, and the BCCI selection committee had left him out of the Test, ODI and T20I squads for the tour to Australia, announced earlier in the evening. “The BCCI Medical Team will continue to monitor the progress of Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma,” stated a BCCI media release.

India squad for Australia tour: Rohit Sharma not part of India squads for tour Down Under

Two hours after the release was issued, Mumbai Indians posted pictures of Rohit padded up and batting in the nets, ahead of Wednesday’s clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore. While it led to confusion over Rohit’s fitness, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar during a post-match show on Star India called for “transparency” over Rohit’s fitness.

While communicating about Rohit’s injury, just before the start of the Mumbai Indians’ game against Chennai Super Kings on Friday, MI had also issued a similar statement. “Rohit Sharma has suffered a left leg hamstring strain during Mumbai Indians’ last outing (vs Kings XI Punjab on October 18). Rohit has made good progress over the last four days, while the management is taking one day at a time monitoring the recovery process in consultancy with BCCI,” MI had said.