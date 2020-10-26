India squad for Australia 2020: India announces largest touring contingent ever for tour Down Under

The senior national selection panel of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday named a 32-man strong squad - India's largest touring contingent ever - for the three-month-long tour of Australia later this year.

Besides 28 cricketers who will feature in the three squads combined, the selection committee has named pacers Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kartik Tyagi, Ishan Porel and T. Natarajan who will travel to Australia as back-up.

India squad for Australia tour 2020: Rohit Sharma not part of India squads to tour Down Under

Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma aren't part of any squads. “The BCCI Medical Team will continue to monitor the progress of Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma,” stated a BCCI media release. Ishant, the pace spearhead, returned home from the IPL after getting injured during the league.

Test squad: Virat Kohli (Capt), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar, Ajinkya(vc), Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Mohd. Siraj

ODI squad: Virat Kohli (Capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (vc & wk), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur

T20I squad: Virat Kohli (Capt), Shikhar, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vc & wk), Shreyas Iyer, Manish, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy