IPL playoffs: All you need to know about captains, winners and teams that qualified for last four

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is approaching its business end with the race for playoffs heating up. Mumbai Indians lost to Rajasthan Royals but it has not hampered Mumbai's chances of making the playoffs. Rohit Sharma and Co. need to win just one of their remaining three matches to qualify for the next stage. Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings became the first team to be eliminated from the playoff race on Sunday. Here, we take a look at the teams that qualified for the last four stage in each edition of the IPL.

Who qualified for the playoffs in IPL 2008?

SF: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Daredevils (RR won by 105 runs), Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab (CSK won by 9 wickets)

Final: Rajasthan beat Chennai Super Kings by 3 wickets

Captains: Shane Warne (RR), MS Dhoni (CSK), Virender Sehwag (DD), Yuvraj Singh (KXIP)

Warne led an inexperienced Royals to the inaugural IPL title in 2008. - K. Pichumani

Who qualified for the playoffs in IPL 2009?

SF: Delhi Daredevils vs Deccan Chargers (DC won by 6 wickets), Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB won by 6 wickets)

Final: Deccan Chargers beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 runs.

Captains: Adam Gilchrist (DC), Anil Kumble (RCB), MS Dhoni (CSK), Virender Sehwag (DD)

Who qualified for the playoffs in IPL 2010?

SF: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (MI won by 35 runs), Chennai Super Kings vs Deccan Chargers (CSK won by 38 runs)

Third-place Playoff: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Deccan Chargers (RCB won by 9 wickets)

Final: Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 22 runs

Captains: MS Dhoni (CSK), Sachin Tendulkar (MI), Anil Kumble (RCB), Adam Gilchrist (DC)

Who qualified for the playoffs in IPL 2011?

Qualifier 1: Royal Challengers vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK won by 6 wickets)

Eliminator: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians (MI won by 4 wickets)

Qualifier 2: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians (RCB won by 43 runs)

Final: Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 58 runs

Captains: MS Dhoni (CSK), Daniel Vettori (RCB), Sachin Tendulkar (MI), Gautam Gambhir (KKR)

Under MS Dhoni's captaincy, Chennai Super Kings won its second IPL title in 2011. - V. GANESAN

Who qualified for the playoffs in IPL 2012?

Qualifier 1: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Daredevils (KKR won by 18 runs)

Eliminator: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians (CSK won by 38 runs)

Qualifier 2: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Daredevils (CSK won by 86 runs)

Final: Kolkata Knight Riders beat Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets

Captains: MS Dhoni (CSK), Gautam Gambhir (KKR), Harbhajan Singh (MI), Virender Sehwag (DD)

Who qualified for the playoffs in IPL 2013?

Qualifier 1: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians (CSK won by 48 runs)

Eliminator: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals (RR won by 4 wickets)

Qualifier 2: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians (MI won by 4 wickets)

Final: Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by 23 runs

Captains: Rohit Sharma (MI), MS Dhoni (CSK), Rahul Dravid (RR), Cameron White (SRH)

Who qualified for the playoffs in IPL 2014?

Qualifier 1: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab (KKR won by 28 runs)

Eliminator: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK won by 7 wickets)

Qualifier 2: Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings (KXIP won by 24 runs)

Final: Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab by 3 wickets

Captains: Rohit Sharma (MI), MS Dhoni (CSK), George Bailey (KXIP), Gautam Gambhir (KKR)

Piyush Chawla sprints off after hitting the winning runs. - K. MURALI KUMAR

Who qualified for the playoffs in IPL 2015?

Qualifier 1: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings (MI won by 25 runs)

Eliminator: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals (RCB won by 71 runs)

Qualifier 2: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK won by 3 wickets)

Final: Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by 41 runs

Captains: Rohit Sharma (MI), MS Dhoni (CSK), Virat Kohli (RCB), Steve Smith (RR)

Who qualified for the playoffs in IPL 2016?

Qualifier 1: Gujarat Lions vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB won by 4 wickets)

Eliminator: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders (SRH won by 22 runs)

Qualifier 2: Gujarat Lions vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH won by 4 wickets)

Final: Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 8 runs

Captains: Suresh Raina (GL), Virat Kohli (RCB), Gautam Gambhir (KKR), David Warner (SRH)

Who qualified for the playoffs in IPL 2017?

Qualifier 1: Rising Pune Supergiant vs Mumbai Indians (RPS won by 20 runs)

Eliminator: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR won by 7 wickets)

Qualifier 2: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians (MI won by 6 wickets)

Final: Mumbai Indians beat Rising Pune Supergiant by 1 run.

Captains: Rohit Sharma (MI), Steve Smith (RPS), Gautam Gambhir (KKR), David Warner (SRH)

Who qualified for the playoffs in IPL 2018?

Qualifier 1: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK won by 2 wickets)

Eliminator: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals (KKR won by 25 runs)

Qualifier 2: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders (SRH won by 14 runs)

Final: Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets

Captains: Kane Williamson (SRH), MS Dhoni (CSK), Dinesh Karthik (KKR), Ajinkya Rahane (RR)

Who qualified for the playoffs in IPL 2019?

A general view of the crowd cheering Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings during the IPL final in 2019. - K. V. S. Giri

Qualifier 1: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians (MI won by 6 wickets)

Eliminator: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals (DC won by 2 wickets)

Qualifier 2: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK won by 6 wickets)

Final: Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by 1 run.

Captains: Rohit Sharma (MI), MS Dhoni (CSK), Kane Williamson (SRH), Shreyas Iyer (DC)