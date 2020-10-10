Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020 Points table: RCB moves fourth with big win over CSK IPL 2020 Points table: The top four teams will qualify for the knock-outs. The top two teams on the points square off in the play-off and the winner goes into the final. Team Sportstar 10 October, 2020 23:32 IST RCB beat CSK by 37 runs on Saturday. - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar 10 October, 2020 23:32 IST Royal Challengers Bangalore moved to fourth spot in the points table with eight points from six matches in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) being played in the UAE. Virat Kohli and Co. thrashed Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings by 37 runs in their IPL encounter on Saturday. Kohli led RCB's charge with the bat, riding on a 52-ball 90. His efforts were complemented by RCB's bowlers; Washington Sundar and Chris Morris being the wreckers in chief. Kings XI Punjab remains rooted to the bottom of the table with just two points from seven matches.The top four teams will qualify for the knock-outs. The top two teams on the points square off in the play-off and the winner goes into the final.The third and fourth placed teams face each other in Eliminator 1. The winner then takes on the losing team from the play-off in Eliminator 2. The winner qualifies for the final. IPL 2020 mid-season transfer: Complete list of players up for trade, transfer rules and eligibility IPL 2020 Points TableTEAMSPWLPointsNRRDelhi Capitals65110+1.267Mumbai Indians6428+1.488Kolkata Knight Riders6428+0.017Royal Challengers Bangalore6428-0.820Sunrisers Hyderabad6336+0.232Chennai Super Kings7254-0.588Rajasthan Royals6244-1.073Kings XI Punjab7162-0.381 Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos