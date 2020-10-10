IPL 2020 Points table: RCB moves fourth with big win over CSK

Royal Challengers Bangalore moved to fourth spot in the points table with eight points from six matches in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) being played in the UAE. Virat Kohli and Co. thrashed Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings by 37 runs in their IPL encounter on Saturday. Kohli led RCB's charge with the bat, riding on a 52-ball 90. His efforts were complemented by RCB's bowlers; Washington Sundar and Chris Morris being the wreckers in chief. Kings XI Punjab remains rooted to the bottom of the table with just two points from seven matches.

The top four teams will qualify for the knock-outs. The top two teams on the points square off in the play-off and the winner goes into the final.

The third and fourth placed teams face each other in Eliminator 1. The winner then takes on the losing team from the play-off in Eliminator 2. The winner qualifies for the final.

IPL 2020 Points Table