Sharjah to host Women's T20 Challenge fixtures

Sharjah will host all the four matches of the Women's T20 Challenge, which begins on November 4. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed on Sunday, that the tournament - which will see the participation of three teams - will be played at the iconic stadium.

On September 14, Sportstar was first to report about such a possibility. And the BCCI release confirmed that while three matches will be played under lights - starting from 7.30pm - the second game will be a day affair.

The players and the support staff have already reached Dubai and are expected to start training early next week. In the absence of pacer Mansi Joshi, who tested positive for COVID-19, Meghna Joshni has been named as a replacement for the Velocity.

A total of 12 IPL matches were awarded to Sharjah and most of them have been run fests.