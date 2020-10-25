Home IPL 2020 News Sharjah to host Women's T20 Challenge fixtures Sharjah Cricket Stadium will host all the four matches of the Women's T20 Challenge, which begins on November 4. Team Sportstar Mumbai 25 October, 2020 20:51 IST A general view of the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, venue for the Women's T20 fixtures. - IPL Team Sportstar Mumbai 25 October, 2020 20:51 IST Sharjah will host all the four matches of the Women's T20 Challenge, which begins on November 4. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed on Sunday, that the tournament - which will see the participation of three teams - will be played at the iconic stadium.On September 14, Sportstar was first to report about such a possibility. And the BCCI release confirmed that while three matches will be played under lights - starting from 7.30pm - the second game will be a day affair.The players and the support staff have already reached Dubai and are expected to start training early next week. In the absence of pacer Mansi Joshi, who tested positive for COVID-19, Meghna Joshni has been named as a replacement for the Velocity.READ: Indian women’s contingent reaches UAE for T20 ChallengeA total of 12 IPL matches were awarded to Sharjah and most of them have been run fests.THE FIXTURESNovember 4: Supernovas vs Velocity (7.30 pm)November 5: Velocity vs Trailblazers (3.30pm)November 7: Trailblazers vs Supernovas (7.30pm)November 9: Final (7.30pm) Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos