IPL 2020: Playoffs schedule out, Dubai to host final

Dubai will host the final of the Indian Premier League on November 10, while Abu Dhabi will host the eliminator and second qualifier on November 6 and 8 respectively.

Team Sportstar
Mumbai
25 October, 2020 20:44 IST

Dubai will host the final of the Indian Premier League on November 10, while Abu Dhabi will host the eliminator and second qualifier on November 6 and 8 respectively.

The first qualifier will be played in Dubai on November 5, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (IPL) confirmed on Sunday. The Dubai International Cricket Stadium has also got the lion's share of the ongoing league games - hosting 24 fixtures, while Abu Dhabi hosted 20 and Sharjah 12.

Meanwhile, the Board has invited one members from each state bodies for the tournament final.

Read: Sharjah to host Women's T20 Challenge fixtures

The representatives of state associations - who travel to the United Arab Emirates for the IPL final - will take three COVID-19 tests - two in India and one after reaching Dubai - and only if the results are negative, they will be allowed to watch the final on November 10.

Playoffs schedule:

Nov 5 (Qualifier 1): Team 1 vs Team 2, Dubai at 7:30 IST
Nov 6 (Eliminator): Team 3 vs Team 4, Abu Dhabi at 7:30IST
Nov 8 (Qualifier 2): Winner of Eliminator vs Loser of Qualifier 1, Abu Dhabi at 7:30 IST
Nov 10 (Final): Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2, Dubat at 7:30 IST