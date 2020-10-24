Orange Cap holder KL Rahul: Most runs, most dots, maximum singles in IPL 2020

KL Rahul has been in the form of his life and the Orange Cap holder has been leading Kings XI Punjab from the front.

With 540 runs in 10 matches, Rahul has been outstanding with the bat at an average of 67.50 and a strike rate of 137.61.

Despite being the Orange Cap holder, Rahul in this season has played the most number of dot ball and has taken the maximum number of singles.

With one century and five fifties, Rahul has hit 46 boundaries and 19 sixes, which justifies his intent in running between the wickets.

Rahul has played 126 dot balls, the most by any batsman and has taken 173 singles. When it comes to taking twos, Virat Kohli with 43 doubles tops the list.

In #IPL2020

Batsmen with most...

Dots: 126 - KL Rahul

1s: 173 - KL Rahul

2s: 43 - Virat Kohli

3s: 3 - Jonny Bairstow

4s: 51 - Shikhar Dhawan

5s: 1 - Ben Stokes/Quinton de Kock

6s: 22 - Nicholas Pooran#IPL#Dream11IPL#IPLinUAE — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) October 24, 2020

In T20s, Rahul’s strike-rate is almost touching the 140-mark but the aggressive right-hander feels otherwise.

“Strike-rate is very overrated. For me, it is only how I can win games. On a certain day, if I feel batting at 120 can win my team the game I will do that. This is how I bat and as leader, you have to take responsibility. We all make mistakes but you learn everyday as a leader and a batter.

Every player has a role and it can change each day. At the end of the day, I need to walk out of the ground knowing that I tried to win the game for my team,” he had said.