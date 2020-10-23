CSK vs MI, IPL 2020 playoffs: Here's how Dhoni's Chennai can still qualify for playoffs

The M.S. Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings has made the playoffs in every season of the IPL. However, its enviable run is likely to come to an end this season as it finds itself languishing at the bottom with six points from 10 matches. Its poor net run rate (NRR) of -0.463 has further compounded its problems. That said, as tough as it might seem, qualifying for the last four stage is still mathematically possible for the Chennai side.

CSK needs to start by winning all its remaining four matches (vs Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders, Kings XI Punjab) and hope that Rajasthan Royals - only other team to lose seven games -, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab lose at least two of their remaining matches.

Even if Chennai loses to Mumbai on Friday night, it would still be in contention but by the barest of margins. It can still get to 12 points - much like Hyderabad last season - and qualify. However, the Yellow Army would do well to keep an eye on its NRR and try and win at least two matches by a big margin.

