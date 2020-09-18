Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020 LIVE Points Table: Latest team wins, losses & standings IPL 2020 points table: Here is the latest points table of IPL 2020 including NRR, wins, losses and points details day to day. Team Sportstar 18 September, 2020 19:40 IST This year's IPL is being held in the United Arab Emirates. Team Sportstar 18 September, 2020 19:40 IST Defending champion Mumbai Indians will face Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2020 opener on September 19 in Abu Dhabi. Mumbai will also play the last match of the league phase, which ends on November 3, against Sunrisers Hyderabad.Dubai will host its first game on Sunday when Delhi Capitals take on Kings XI Punjab followed by the third match on Monday between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Here's the points table for the 13th edition of the IPL. Check out our latest Magazine ebook by clicking here.READ | IPL 2020 MI vs CSK Live Updates: Mumbai Indians takes on Chennai Super Kings IPL Points Table 2020Indian Premier LeagueTeamsWLDNRRPts1Rajasthan Royals000002Royal Challengers Bangalore000003Sunrisers Hyderabad000004Kings XI Punjab000005Delhi Capitals000006Mumbai Indians000007Chennai Super Kings000008Kolkata Knight Riders00000 (The points table will be updated at the end of every match) Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos