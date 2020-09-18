IPL 2020 News

IPL 2020 LIVE Points Table: Latest team wins, losses & standings

IPL 2020 points table: Here is the latest points table of IPL 2020 including NRR, wins, losses and points details day to day.

18 September, 2020 19:40 IST

This year's IPL is being held in the United Arab Emirates.

Defending champion Mumbai Indians will face Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2020 opener on September 19 in Abu Dhabi. Mumbai will also play the last match of the league phase, which ends on November 3, against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Dubai will host its first game on Sunday when Delhi Capitals take on Kings XI Punjab followed by the third match on Monday between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Here's the points table for the 13th edition of the IPL.

IPL Points Table 2020

Indian Premier LeagueTeamsWLDNRRPts
1Rajasthan Royals00000
2Royal Challengers Bangalore00000
3Sunrisers Hyderabad00000
4Kings XI Punjab00000
5Delhi Capitals00000
6Mumbai Indians00000
7Chennai Super Kings00000
8Kolkata Knight Riders00000

 

(The points table will be updated at the end of every match)

