IPL 2020 LIVE Points Table: Latest team wins, losses & standings

Defending champion Mumbai Indians will face Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2020 opener on September 19 in Abu Dhabi. Mumbai will also play the last match of the league phase, which ends on November 3, against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Dubai will host its first game on Sunday when Delhi Capitals take on Kings XI Punjab followed by the third match on Monday between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Here's the points table for the 13th edition of the IPL.

IPL Points Table 2020

Indian Premier League Teams W L D NRR Pts 1 Rajasthan Royals 0 0 0 0 0 2 Royal Challengers Bangalore 0 0 0 0 0 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad 0 0 0 0 0 4 Kings XI Punjab 0 0 0 0 0 5 Delhi Capitals 0 0 0 0 0 6 Mumbai Indians 0 0 0 0 0 7 Chennai Super Kings 0 0 0 0 0 8 Kolkata Knight Riders 0 0 0 0 0

(The points table will be updated at the end of every match)