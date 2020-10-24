KKR vs DC: Shubman Gill's indifferent form concern for Kolkata

Shubman Gill has blown hot and cold this IPL season as the Kolkata Knight Riders opener has struggled to convert his starts into big ones.

In 11 matches this season, Gill has scored just 321 runs with two half-centuries with an unbeaten 70 as his highest.

After a poor start against Mumbai Indians, Gill hit form with an unbeaten half-century that came in a winning cause against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Gill continued his fine form with 34-ball 47 against Rajasthan Royals as Kolkata won the encounter by 37 runs.

However, post that knock, Gill fizzled out as he failed to fire at the top as Kolkata suffered to up the ante inside the PowerPlay.

On Saturday, Kolkata squared off against a rampant Delhi Capitals and in a must-win match, Gill failed again.

Having got off the mark with a couple of handsome boundaries, Gill slashed Anrich Nortje straight to Axar Patel at point. His dismissal saw Kolkata slip into early trouble and once again failed to flex muscle in the PowerPlay.

In its remaining three matches, Kolkata still has a chance to qualify for the Playoffs but it needs Gill to provide a good start at the top and set a foundation for the rest of the batsmen.