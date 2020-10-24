DC vs KKR IPL 2020: Narine in KKR Playing XI after bowling action cleared

Sunil Narine played his first game after being cleared by the IPL's suspect bowling action committee as the spinner was included in the KKR Playing XI against Delhi. Narine came in the place of Kuldeep Yadav.

Narine was reported for bowling with a suspected illegal Bowling action during his team’s match against Kings XI Punjab at Abu Dhabi on October 10. Following the report, Narine was placed on the IPL warning list.

KKR requested for an official assessment of Narine’s action from the IPL suspect bowling action committee, submitting action footage in slow motion with back and side angles.

"The committee carefully reviewed all the deliveries of action footage sent of Narine with the naked eye and has come to the conclusion that the elbow-bend appears to be within the range of permissible limits. The Committee also noted that Narine should reproduce the same action going forward in the IPL 2020 matches as presented to the Committee in the video footage," a statement issued by the IPL, read.

Narine was subsequently removed from the IPL suspect action warning list.