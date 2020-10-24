IPL 2020 News KKR vs DC, IPL 2020 Live Score: Shreyas Iyer's Delhi faces Eoin Morgan's Kolkata in Abu Dhabi DC vs KKR, IPL 2020 Today's Match Live Streaming Updates: Catch the IPL live score updates between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals at Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 24 October, 2020 13:03 IST Shreyas Iyer's Delhi Capitals has hit a purple patch this season. - BCCI/Sportzpics Team Sportstar Last Updated: 24 October, 2020 13:03 IST Hello and welcome to Sportstar's Live IPL 2020 coverage, Match 42 between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi . The PreviewA playoff berth looks certain for Delhi Capitals, whereas, the Knight Riders needs to win all its remaining matches to ensure that it reaches the last four-stage of the Indian Premier League. So, when the two teams meet at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, Eoin Morgan’s side will be hoping to get the house in order.England's players can withdraw from tours if they feel playing in bio-secure bubbles during the COVID-19 pandemic will take a toll on their mental health, limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has said - Eoin Morgan: ‘Players may withdraw from tours due to bubble burnout’ Will they play?KKR all-rounder Russell hurt his hamstring in the tied game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad and didn't feature in the eight-wicket defeat against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Meanwhile, Sunil Narine has not played since his action was cleared. WATCH EPISODE 4 OF OUR NEWEST SERIES T20 TIME FEATURING MARNUS LABUSCHAGNE LISTEN IN | In E06 of this IPL special podcast, Shayan Acharya, Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya and Vijay Lokapally discuss Chennai Super Kings' abysmal run this season, if there is a purpose to keep giving teams the transfer option mid season and their favourites ahead of the playoffs. Match detailsHead-to-head: KKR 13-11 DelhiIPL 2020: Match No. 42Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu DhabiTime: 3.30 pmIPL Points TableTEAMSPWLPointsNRRMumbai Indians107314+1.448Delhi Capitals107314+0.774Royal Challengers Bangalore107314+0.182Kolkata Knight Riders105510-0.828Sunrisers Hyderabad10468+0.092Kings XI Punjab10468-0.177Rajasthan Royals11478-0.620Chennai Super Kings11386-0.733 Likely teamsKKR: Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (captain), Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell/Tom Banton, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna, Kamlesh Nagarkoti.Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw/Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer/Alex Carey, Marcus Stoinis, Kagiso Rabada/Daniel Sams, Anrich Nortje, Harshal Patel, Tushar Deshpande, Axar Patel.WHERE TO WATCH IPL 2020 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals LIVE?The Indian Premier League match KKR and DC will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. Live streaming will also be available on the Hotstar app or website exclusively for VIP and Premium users.