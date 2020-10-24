KKR vs DC, IPL 2020 Live Score: Shreyas Iyer's Delhi faces Eoin Morgan's Kolkata in Abu Dhabi

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's Live IPL 2020 coverage, Match 42 between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi .

The Preview

A playoff berth looks certain for Delhi Capitals, whereas, the Knight Riders needs to win all its remaining matches to ensure that it reaches the last four-stage of the Indian Premier League. So, when the two teams meet at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, Eoin Morgan’s side will be hoping to get the house in order.

England's players can withdraw from tours if they feel playing in bio-secure bubbles during the COVID-19 pandemic will take a toll on their mental health, limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has said - Eoin Morgan: ‘Players may withdraw from tours due to bubble burnout’

Will they play?

KKR all-rounder Russell hurt his hamstring in the tied game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad and didn't feature in the eight-wicket defeat against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Meanwhile, Sunil Narine has not played since his action was cleared.

Match details

Head-to-head: KKR 13-11 Delhi

IPL 2020: Match No. 42

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Time: 3.30 pm

IPL Points Table

TEAMS P W L Points NRR Mumbai Indians 10 7 3 14 +1.448 Delhi Capitals 10 7 3 14 +0.774 Royal Challengers Bangalore 10 7 3 14 +0.182 Kolkata Knight Riders 10 5 5 10 -0.828 Sunrisers Hyderabad 10 4 6 8 +0.092 Kings XI Punjab 10 4 6 8 -0.177 Rajasthan Royals 11 4 7 8 -0.620 Chennai Super Kings 11 3 8 6 -0.733

Likely teams

KKR: Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (captain), Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell/Tom Banton, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna, Kamlesh Nagarkoti.

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw/Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer/Alex Carey, Marcus Stoinis, Kagiso Rabada/Daniel Sams, Anrich Nortje, Harshal Patel, Tushar Deshpande, Axar Patel.

