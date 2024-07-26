Vandals targeted France’s high-speed TGV network with a series of coordinated actions that brought major disruption to some of the country’s busiest rail lines ahead of the Paris Olympics opening ceremony on Friday.
The state-owned railway operator said arsonists had targeted installations along the lines connecting Paris with cities such as Lille in the north, Bordeaux in west and Strasbourg in the east.
It urged all travellers to postpone their journeys. Repairs were underway but traffic would be severely disrupted until at least the end of the weekend. Trains were being sent back to their points of departure.
“Last night, the SNCF was victim of several acts of vandalism on the Atlantic, Northern and Eastern high-speed lines. Fires were deliberately set to damage our installations,” the SNCF said in a statement.
The coordinated strikes on the rail network will feed into a sense of apprehension ahead of the Olympics opening ceremony in the heart of Paris later on Friday.
France is rolling out an unprecedented peacetime security operation to secure the event, with more than 45,000 police, 10,000 soldiers and 2,000 private security agents deployed. Snipers will be on rooftops and drones keeping watch from the air.
There was immediate claim of responsibility and no indication of whether the action was politically related.
Transport Minister Patrice Vergriete described the acts as criminal. The Paris police chief said he was beefing up security yet further at the capital’s main stations.
Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera condemned the vandalism.
“It’s completely appalling,” she told BFMTV. “To target the games is to target France.”
At the Gare de L’Est, traveller Corinne Lecocq said her train to Strasbourg on the border with Germany had been cancelled.
“We’ll take the slow line,” she said. “I’m on holiday so it’s OK, even if it is irritating to be late.”
ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT PARIS OLYMPICS
- Paris 2024 Olympics timetable PDF download
- Paris 2024 India full schedule: Events, Fixtures, Dates, Timings in IST
- Paris 2024: Full list of Indian athletes at the Olympic Games
- Showstoppers of Paris 2024
- India at Paris Olympics 2024 interactive map, state-wise athlete distribution
- Paris 2024: Athletics schedule
- Five Indians who narrowly missed out on an Olympic Medal
Latest on Sportstar
- IND vs BAN Women’s Asia Cup 2024 Semifinal Live Score: Target- 81; Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma off to steady start
- Intercontinental Cup: Syria, Mauritius confirm participation for 2024 edition in Hyderabad
- ENG vs WI, 3rd Test, Day 1 Live Score: West Indies elects to bat first, Gudakesh Motie returns
- Indian sports wrap, July 26: Punjab FC signs Croatian Midfielder Filip Mrzlijak
- Durand Cup 2024: Mumbai City to field its Reserve Team
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE