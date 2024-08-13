The 2024 Olympic Games came to a close with the United States of America winning the gold medal in women’s basketball over France after a close encounter at the Bercy Arena in Paris,

With the medal, the USA replaced China at the top of the medal tally with 40 gold medals, level with China but higher because of more silver and bronze medals.

Hosts France finished fifth in the standings, winning 16 golds, 26 silver and 22 bronze medals, a sum total of 64 medals. Host nations have topped the Olympics medal tally on nine occasions.

The worst finish in the medal tally by a host nation came during the Montreal Olympics in 1976 when host Canada ended the campaign in 27th spot.

Here is the list of the best and worst finishes by a host nation at the Olympic Games:

Best performance by host nation at Summer Olympics 1900 - France - 1st 1904 - USA - 1st 1908 - Great Britain - 1st 1932 - USA - 1st 1936 - Germany - 1st 1980 - Soviet Union - 1st 1984 - USA - 1st 1996 - USA - 1st 2008 - China - 1st

Worst performance by host nation at Summer Olympics 1976 - Canada - 27th 1968 - Mexico - 15th 2004 - Greece - 15th 2016 - Brazil - 13th 1948 - Great Britain - 12th