Paris 2024 Olympics: List of best, worst host nation finishes at Summer Games; France fifth in medal tally

Host nations have topped the Olympics medal tally on nine occasions. Here is the list of the best and worst finishes by a host nation at the Olympic Games.

Published : Aug 13, 2024 18:04 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Leon Marchand of France won four golds and one bronze medal in swimming at the Paris 2024 Olympics.
Leon Marchand of France won four golds and one bronze medal in swimming at the Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: Natacha Pisarenko/ AP
infoIcon

Leon Marchand of France won four golds and one bronze medal in swimming at the Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: Natacha Pisarenko/ AP

The 2024 Olympic Games came to a close with the United States of America winning the gold medal in women’s basketball over France after a close encounter at the Bercy Arena in Paris,

With the medal, the USA replaced China at the top of the medal tally with 40 gold medals, level with China but higher because of more silver and bronze medals.

Hosts France finished fifth in the standings, winning 16 golds, 26 silver and 22 bronze medals, a sum total of 64 medals. Host nations have topped the Olympics medal tally on nine occasions.

The worst finish in the medal tally by a host nation came during the Montreal Olympics in 1976 when host Canada ended the campaign in 27th spot.

Here is the list of the best and worst finishes by a host nation at the Olympic Games:

Best performance by host nation at Summer Olympics
1900 - France - 1st
1904 - USA - 1st
1908 - Great Britain - 1st
1932 - USA - 1st
1936 - Germany - 1st
1980 - Soviet Union - 1st
1984 - USA - 1st
1996 - USA - 1st
2008 - China - 1st
Worst performance by host nation at Summer Olympics
1976 - Canada - 27th
1968 - Mexico - 15th
2004 - Greece - 15th
2016 - Brazil - 13th
1948 - Great Britain - 12th
Full list of medal tally finishes by a host nation
Arranged as: Year - Host nation - Medal tally rank
1896 - Greece - 2
1900 - France - 1
1904 - USA - 1
1908 - Great Britain - 1
1912 - Sweden - 2
1920 - Belgium - 5
1924 - France - 3
1928 - Netherlands - 8
1932 - USA - 1
1936 - Germany - 1
1948 - Great Britain - 12
1952 - Finland - 8
1956 - Australia - 3
1960 - Italy - 3
1964 - Japan - 3
1968 - Mexico - 15
1972 - West Germany - 4
1976 - Canada - 27
1980 - Soviet Union - 1
1984 - USA - 1
1988 - South Korea - 4
1992 - Spain - 6
1996 - USA - 1
2000 - Australia - 4
2004 - Greece - 15
2008 - China - 1
2012 - Great Britain - 3
2016 - Brazil - 13
2020 - Tokyo - 3
2024 - France - 5

