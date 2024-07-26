MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics: Simone Biles defends German gymnasts on crowded bus

Biles helped German gymnasts snag seats on a packed bus toward the Bercy Arena on Thursday when non-athletes intended to remain in their seats for the 45-minute ride.

Published : Jul 26, 2024 13:55 IST , PARIS

Reuters
Simone Biles, of the United States, attends a gymnastics training session at Bercy Arena at the Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 25, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Simone Biles, of the United States, attends a gymnastics training session at Bercy Arena at the Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 25, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) | Photo Credit: Francisco Seco
infoIcon

Simone Biles, of the United States, attends a gymnastics training session at Bercy Arena at the Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 25, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) | Photo Credit: Francisco Seco

Simone Biles is known for her high-flying, boundary-pushing gymnastics skills, but she can be just as impressive off the competition mat in her support for fellow athletes. Biles helped German gymnasts snag seats on a packed bus toward the Bercy Arena on Thursday when non-athletes intended to remain in their seats for the 45-minute ride. The arena is where the Paris 2024 gymnastics events are being held.

“Not only standing up for herself and her mental health but also fighting for us to get a seat (on) the overly packed bus toward the arena,” German Sarah Voss, 24, posted on her Instagram stories following Thursday’s podium practice.

Two-time Olympian Voss’s story also displayed a photo of a custom, heart-shaped pin adorned with Biles’ signature. Trading pins at the Olympic Games has become customary among athletes, volunteers and other participants as a gesture of friendship and camaraderie.

ALSO READ | Indians in action today — July 26 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info

Voss’s teammate, three-time Olympian Pauline Schaefer-Betz, also excitedly posted a story earlier this week after receiving Biles’ pin. “This one is special,” wrote 27-year-old Schaefer-Betz, who with Voss has been making waves in gymnastics fashion by opting to wear full-length unitards for comfort and modesty.

Biles may be the most decorated gymnast on the World stage, but she has battled mental health issues in the past and now uses her experiences to inspire and support other athletes. The 27-year-old’s empathy was on display last month when reigning Olympic all-around champion Sunisa Lee was having a shaky performance at U.S. national championships.

Biles pulled Lee aside and gave her a pep talk.

“She understands more than anyone the pressure and has had to deal with the worst, so it really helped to have her in my corner,” Lee, 21, said of Biles after the competition.

Simone Biles

