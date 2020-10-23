This year hasn't been ours, says Dhoni after MI registers 10-wicket win over CSK

After Mumbai Indians (MI) registered a 10-wicket win, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni said that this season has been tough on the team and that he is 'hurt' with his team's performance.

"Well it does hurt. What you need to see is what is going wrong, this year hasn't been ours. In only one or two games this year we have batted and bowled well together. Whether you lose by ten wickets or eight wickets it hardly matters. All the players are hurting, but they are trying their best. It doesn't always go your way. Hopefully in the next three games we'll try to put our last stand," Dhoni said.

CSK vs MI Highlights IPL 2020

Chennai in 11 games so far, has won just three, losing eight matches. Reflecting on the loss, Dhoni said that players on the bench will get a lot more chances and that he will be playing all the three games.

"I think it's important for us to have a clear picture of next year. There are lots of ifs and buts - auction, where the venues will be. The coming three games will be an ideal opportunity to give platforms. See some of the youngsters in preparation for the next year, see who will bat and who bowls at the death and soaks the pressure. A few more who are on the bench will get games in the coming three games. Captain can't run away, so I'll be playing in all the games," Dhoni said.

Stand-in skipper Kieron Pollard was happy his leadership stood out and credited the team for the win.

"It's part and parcel of it, sometimes you don't actually have to be a leader to be a leader, I know a thing or two. So it was just a matter of me stepping in and it came off tonight. It was just matter of making right decisions, not giving them freebies. We wanted to bowl them out under 100 but Sam batted well. I think it was a total team effort," Pollard said.

"Two-three wickets early puts you in the game and to get 4-5 is fantastic And then the openers going out and finishing off and not leaving any uncertainty was good. We want to finish top two and it's a matter of getting the points and then think about the opponents and NRR," he added.

Trent Boult bowled a devastating spell and recorded match figures of 4/18 - his best figures in IPL.

"New franchise, different personnel, it's been exciting to be out there playing. I think it was all pretty natural stuff, pitch the ball up, was nice to get some assistance. I've been lucky to get the first over so if it's going to swing, it's going to be up front. The wickets are becoming a lot slower and lot drier. I think it just comes down to accuracy," Boult who won the Man-of-the-Match said.