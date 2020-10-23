MI vs CSK: Chennai loses five wickets in Powerplay for the first time in IPL history

Chennai Super Kings's innings against the Mumbai Indians in Sharjah got off to a disastrous start, after it was reduced to 21 for 5 after 5.2 overs in the Powerplay. The top-order was jolted by the new ball pair of Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult who took five wickets between them to vindicate skipper Kieron Pollard's decision - filling in for the injured Rohit Sharma - to bowl first after winning the toss.

CSK vs MI IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Online Updates: CSK four down; Boult, Bumrah wreck havoc

Ruturaj Gaikwad was the first to go, trapped in front by Boult. Bumrah then accounted for Ambati Rayudu and N Jagadeesan off successive balls before Boult then removed Faf du Plessis and Ravindra Jadeja. Both Bumrah and Boult have stuck to probing lines with the latter getting the ball to move both ways. Chennai limped to 24 for five at the end of the first six overs. The only time a team lost more wickets in the Powerplay was in 2012 when the now defunct Kochi Tuskers Kerala lost six against the Deccan Chargers. The lowest score by a team batting first is Delhi's 67 against Kings XI Punjab three years ago.

MS Dhoni's Chennai made three changes for Friday night's game with Shane Watson, Piyush Chawla and Kedar Jadhav making way for Imran Tahir, last year's Purple Cap winner, Gaikwad and Jagadeesan. Chennai eventually finished on 114 for nine, thanks to Sam Curran's maiden fifty for the Chennai side. Boult picked up four for 18.