CSK vs MI IPL 2020 Live Score Updates: Dhoni's CSK takes on Rohit's Mumbai

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of Match 41 of IPL 2020 between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

The Preview

The Indian Premier League's (IPL) fabled rivalry will return when Chennai Super Kings takes on Mumbai Indians in Sharjah on Friday. The two teams kick-started the tournament in Abu Dhabi on September 19 but the outcome of that match has not correlated with how the two teams have fared since then.



IPL 2020, CSK vs MI: Players to watch out for, head-to-head record



The Build-up

In the inaugural match, CSK defeated the defending champion by five wickets but, it has all been downhill since then with the Men in Yellow, winning just two of its next nine matches. A defeat on Friday will all but end the Super Kings' chance of qualifying for the playoffs. It needs to win its remaining four games and hope for some favourable outcomes from other teams.

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (Captain & Wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Kedar Jadhav, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Lungi Ngidi, Karn Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir, Shardul Thakur, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, R. Sai Kishore, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif



Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Digvijay Deshmukh, Aditya Tare (wk), Saurabh Tiwary, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Chris Lynn, Hardik Pandya, Sherfane Rutherford, Anmolpreet Singh, Mohsin Khan, Mitchell McClenaghan, Prince Balwant Rai, Anukul Roy, Ishan Kishan, Dhawal Kulkarni, Trent Boult, Jayant Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Pattinson

Match Details:

Game No. 41: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Date: October 23, Friday.

Time: 7:30 p.m.