Listen: IPL podcast - CSK's abysmal season, playoff predictions

In E06 of Matchpoint Paradox IPL Special, our correspondents discuss the biggest talking points and, in some cases, controversies from IPL action so far.

23 October, 2020 23:04 IST

Tune in to E06 of our IPL special edition of MatchPoint Paradox, where we discuss the tournament and its biggest talking points every week.

Vijay Lokapally Shayan Acharya Shayan Acharya Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya
In E06 of this IPL special podcast, Shayan Acharya, Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya and Vijay Lokapally discuss Chennai Super Kings' abysmal run this season, if there is a purpose to keep giving teams the transfer option mid season and their favourites ahead of the playoffs.

 

