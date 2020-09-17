Podcasts Podcast Podcast: IPL 2020 Preview - Will the league see a new winner this time? As the 13th edition of the tournament approaches, our correspondents preview the Indian Premier League that is set to kickoff in the UAE this weekend. Team Sportstar CHENNAI 17 September, 2020 12:01 IST Team Sportstar CHENNAI 17 September, 2020 12:01 IST It's been a long wait for players and fans alike for this year's Indian Premier League season to begin. The coronavirus pandemic forced the League out of its summer window and the country with the edition shifting base to the United Arab Emirates this year. A bio-bubble, strict social distancing protocol and quarantine requirements are in place to ensure the league can go ahead safely.Ahead of the 13th edition of the IPL, our correspondents Shayan Acharya, Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya and Vijay Lokapally sat down to preview the cricketing extravaganza. Listen in.Click here for Sportstar's IPL special magazine edition.For our complete coverage of IPL 2020, click here. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.