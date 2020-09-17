Podcast: IPL 2020 Preview - Will the league see a new winner this time?

It's been a long wait for players and fans alike for this year's Indian Premier League season to begin. The coronavirus pandemic forced the League out of its summer window and the country with the edition shifting base to the United Arab Emirates this year. A bio-bubble, strict social distancing protocol and quarantine requirements are in place to ensure the league can go ahead safely.

Ahead of the 13th edition of the IPL, our correspondents Shayan Acharya, Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya and Vijay Lokapally sat down to preview the cricketing extravaganza. Listen in.

