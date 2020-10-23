Podcasts Podcast PODCAST: Possible mid-season swaps, slower wickets and time to welcome the girls In E05 of Matchpoint Paradox IPL Special, our correspondents discuss the biggest talking points and, in some cases, controversies from IPL action so far. Vijay Lokapally Shayan Acharya Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya 23 October, 2020 21:09 IST Tune in to E06 of our IPL special edition of MatchPoint Paradox, where we discuss the tournament and its biggest talking points every week. Vijay Lokapally Shayan Acharya Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya 23 October, 2020 21:09 IST In E05 of this IPL special podcast, Shayan Acharya, Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya and Vijay Lokapally discuss reports of Sunil Narine's suspected bowling action, slow wickets pressing the brakes on the run flood in the UAE and the upcoming Women's T20 Challenger. RELATED CONTENT:Follow our special interview series - Tissot presents Sportstar Extras T20 Time. Follow our reviews, statistical analysis and other coverage of IPL 2020 in UAE here.Send in your opinions and feedback to sportstar@thehindu.co.in or find us on social media at @sportstarweb.Make sure to subscribe to the podcast on the platforms you use. Also subscribe to Sportstar for our exclusive coverage of the Indian Premier League. Only Subscribed users can read this article Subscribe to Sportstar Digital and Support Quality Journalism Subscribe Now Already have an account ? Sign in What you get? Star Columnists Full access to what our Star columnists have to say. Access To Seasonal Posters Be eligible for special seasonal posters. Faster Pages Faster browsing. Magazine Archives Full access to over 1000 magazines from July 2001 onwards. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know