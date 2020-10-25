Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020 playoffs race: Chennai Super Kings knocked out after Rajasthan beats Mumbai IPL 2020 playoffs race: Chennai Super Kings, which has won three titles, had never finished below fourth place until the 13th edition. Team Sportstar 25 October, 2020 23:07 IST For the first time under MS Dhoni's captaincy, Chennai failed to make the IPL playoffs. - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar 25 October, 2020 23:07 IST The M.S. Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings on Sunday became the first team to be eliminated from the race for IPL 2020 playoffs after Rajasthan beat Mumbai by eight wickets in Abu Dhabi.Before this edition, the Chennai Super Kings had reached the knockouts in each of the 10 seasons in which it has been part of the IPL. Chennai, which has won three titles, had never finished below fourth place until now."You have to enjoy the game no matter where you are on the table. If you are not enjoying the cricket, it can become cruel and painful. So I am glad with how the youngsters have responded," Dhoni had said after his team beat the Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight wickets earlier on Sunday. IPL 2020 Points Table: MI moves top with 10-wicket win over CSK IPL 2020 Points TableTEAMSPWLPointsNRRMumbai Indians117414+1.252Delhi Capitals117414+0.434Royal Challengers Bangalore117414+0.092Kolkata Knight Riders116512-0.476Kings XI Punjab115610-0.103Rajasthan Royals125710-0.505Sunrisers Hyderabad11478+0.029Chennai Super Kings 12488-0.602 Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos