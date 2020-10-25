IPL 2020 playoffs race: Chennai Super Kings knocked out after Rajasthan beats Mumbai

The M.S. Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings on Sunday became the first team to be eliminated from the race for IPL 2020 playoffs after Rajasthan beat Mumbai by eight wickets in Abu Dhabi.

Before this edition, the Chennai Super Kings had reached the knockouts in each of the 10 seasons in which it has been part of the IPL. Chennai, which has won three titles, had never finished below fourth place until now.

"You have to enjoy the game no matter where you are on the table. If you are not enjoying the cricket, it can become cruel and painful. So I am glad with how the youngsters have responded," Dhoni had said after his team beat the Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight wickets earlier on Sunday.

