IPL 2020 playoffs race: Chennai Super Kings knocked out after Rajasthan beats Mumbai

IPL 2020 playoffs race: Chennai Super Kings, which has won three titles, had never finished below fourth place until the 13th edition.

25 October, 2020 23:07 IST

For the first time under MS Dhoni's captaincy, Chennai failed to make the IPL playoffs.   -  BCCI/IPL

The M.S. Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings on Sunday became the first team to be eliminated from the race for IPL 2020 playoffs after Rajasthan beat Mumbai by eight wickets in Abu Dhabi.

Before this edition, the Chennai Super Kings had reached the knockouts in each of the 10 seasons in which it has been part of the IPL. Chennai, which has won three titles, had never finished below fourth place until now.

"You have to enjoy the game no matter where you are on the table. If you are not enjoying the cricket, it can become cruel and painful. So I am glad with how the youngsters have responded," Dhoni had said after his team beat the Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight wickets earlier on Sunday.

IPL 2020 Points Table: MI moves top with 10-wicket win over CSK

IPL 2020 Points Table

TEAMSPWLPointsNRR
Mumbai Indians117414+1.252
Delhi Capitals117414+0.434
Royal Challengers Bangalore117414+0.092
Kolkata Knight Riders116512-0.476
Kings XI Punjab115610-0.103
Rajasthan Royals125710-0.505
Sunrisers Hyderabad11478+0.029
Chennai Super Kings 12488-0.602

