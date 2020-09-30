IPL 2020: Rashid Khan dedicates man of the match award to his late mother

Sunrisers Hyderabad leg-spinner Rashid Khan, who took three wickets in his economical spell against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday, dedicated his Man of the Match award to his mother who died earlier this year.

Rashid’s spells helped Sunrisers defend 162 for its first win of IPL 2020.

“It has been a tough one and a half year for me, first my dad expired and then my mom (in June this year). And it took a bit of time for me to come back. My mom was my biggest fan, especially in the IPL and when I was the MoM, she would always talk to me through the night,” recalled an emotional Rashid at the post-match presentation.

Rashid said he did not feel the pressure going into the field and reaped the benefits of bowling quicker than usual on a slow surface.

“I bowled quicker today, when I started and bowled my first ball, I realised it. You need two three balls to know what the right pace is. In these conditions you need to bowl back of a length to the batsmen. Warner (captain) always backs me and tells me that you know what’s best for the team. Only when things aren’t going my way I go and ask the captain what to do.”