IPL 2020: It was fantastic death bowling, says Warner after SRH registers first win

David Warner heaped praise on his bowlers after Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals by 15 runs in Match 11 of the IPL at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Defending 162 runs, Rashid Khan took three wickets and Bhuvneshwar Kumar took two. Khaleel Ahmed and T Natarajan bowled well to take one wicket each.

"We have been working really hard in our training with the death bowling, and today they were fantastic because they can be called up at any stage. We need a bit of luck with the bat, around ten of them found the fielders," Warner said at the post-match presentation.

"We lost the toss tonight and won the game, so feels good. Unfortunately Mitch Marsh was injured and we had to figure out how to get overs in but young Abhishek Sharma came in."

Rashid, who registered his best IPL figures said that he focuses on getting the job done without putting pressure on himself.

"I don't put pressure on myself that I have to create an impact. I just keep myself calm and composed and focus on what I can do. I just go out there and do the basics right and enjoy the game. I bowled quicker today, when I started and bowled my first ball, I realized it. You need two three balls to know what the right pace is," Rashid said.

"In these conditions you need to bowl back of a length to the batsmen. Warner always backs me and tells me that you know what's best for the team. Only when things aren't going my way I go and ask the captain what to do," he added.

Losing skipper Shreyas Iyer said that SRH outplayed Delhi in all three departments of the game.

"I think we were happy with 160 to chase. It was a par score. They knew the pitch better than us. They outplayed us, credit to them," Iyer said.

Chasing 163 runs to win, Delhi managed to garner 147/7, falling short by 15 runs. Taking about the pitch, Iyer said, "It was really surprising that it played two-paced in the second innings. We thought dew would play a massive role and the ball would come on well, but yeah we can't give excuses at this time.

"We didn't capitalise on the ground dimension and take doubles. We will make sure we do when we play here next."