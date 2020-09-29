IPL: Amit Mishra equals Piyush Chawla as India's top T20 wicket-taker

Amit Mishra became India's leading wicket-taker in T20 cricket when his Delhi Capitals (DC) side took on the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

He had equalled Chennai Super Kings (CSK) leg-spinner Piyush Chawla's record of 255 wickets, and ended with figures of two for 35 runs in the game against SRH. Both Mishra and Chawla have at least 11 matches to play in the 2020 IPL.

Incidentally, Chawla had overtaken Mishra during CSK's outing against DC in Dubai on Friday by claiming the wickets of openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw.

Mishra removed Hyderabad captain David Warner and Manish Pandey in Abu Dhabi to move back on level terms with Chawla. Another Capitals spinner -- Ravichandran Ashwin (237 wickets) -- is the third Indian on the list.

The 37-year-old leggie has featured for Deccan Chargers, SRH, Delhi Daredevils and DC in the IPL, while Chawla has turned out for Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders and CSK. On the other hand, Ashwin has played for Chennai, Punjab and Delhi.

Mishra is also the only bowler to take three hat-tricks in IPL history.