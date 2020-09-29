IPL 2020, DC vs SRH Live Score Updates Abu Dhabi: Delhi aims third consecutive win against Hyderabad

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's Live coverage of Match 11 of IPL between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The Preview

It’s still early days but it does feel strange to see a side with internationally-active and glamorous T20 players languish at the bottom of the table after the first week of the Indian Premier League 2020.

Sunrisers Hyderabad has been a consistent side in the tournament and to live up to the reputation, it needs to get its act together against Delhi Capitals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

New Zealand star Kane Williamson already declared that he is available for selection. His inclusion could be the turning point for David Warner’s side after losing to Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Being the former captain, he is expected to know the revival route. But if he is in, the T20 World No. 1 all-rounder Mohammad Nabi may have to go out.

World No. 1 T20 spinner Rashid Khan has been ordinary so far with one wicket in two outings.

Squads

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (c), Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Alex Carey, Mohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Tushar Deshpande, Rishabh Pant, Harshal Patel, Keemo Paul, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje, Daniel Sams

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson, David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Virat Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Basil Thampi, Abhishek Sharma, Billy Stanlake, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Mitchell Marsh, Bavanaka Sandeep, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad, Sanjay Yadav, Rashid Khan

Match No. 11

Time: 7.30 pm

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates