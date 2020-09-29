IPL 2020, DC vs SRH: Rashid Khan spins a web around the Capitals

Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan, who had picked just one wicket for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in his first two games of the 2020 IPL, dominated the Delhi Capitals (DC) batsmen with a three-wicket haul at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Rashid finally found some form as he took SRH to the cusp of victory against DC. Batting first, Hyderabad made 162/4 from its 20 overs on the back of a Jonny Bairstow half-century and forties from skipper David Warner and Kane Williamson.

FOLLOW LIVE | DC vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020: Rashid removes Pant to put SRH on top, Delhi five down

During the chase, Delhi was struggling to keep up with the required run rate. Rashid was introduced in the seventh over when the opposition needed 121 runs to win from 78 balls. He just needed two balls to strike as he sent captain Shreyas Iyer back to the pavilion.

Iyer had sliced a legbreak delivery straight into the hands of debutant Abdul Samad at deep cover. Rashid then got rid of Shikhar Dhawan in his third over with the googly. The Capitals open had edged the ball to wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow.

The umpire had initially ruled it not out but on referral the decision was overturned.