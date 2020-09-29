SRH's David Warner becomes ninth player to captain 50 IPL games

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner became the ninth IPL captain to lead a team in 50 matches when his side faced the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

The Australian opener follows the likes of MS Dhoni, Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Adam Gilchrist, Shane Warne, Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar to the milestone.

FOLLOW LIVE | DC vs SRH Playing XI IPL 2020: J&K's Abdul Samad makes Sunrisers Hyderabad debut, Delhi opts to bowl

Warner has managed 26 wins and 23 losses in 49 games as skipper so far. Meanwhile, SRH has lost both its outings in the 2020 IPL edition.

The Sunrisers captain is a prolific batsman in the tournament, with 4760 runs at an average of 42.88. He had first led the Delhi Daredevils in Mahela Jayawardene's absence during IPL 2013.

Warner then captained Hyderabad to the title in 2016, beating the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the final. He was banned in 2018, before playing under Kane Williamson and Bhuvneshwar Kumar in 2019.

He was reinstated as the skipper ahead of this season, and is nine victories away from becoming the most successful foreign captain in the league's history. His countrymen -- Gilchrist (35 wins) and Warne (30 wins) -- are currently ahead of him in the list.