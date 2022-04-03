IPL 2022: Need to improve batting in powerplay, says DC coach Ponting

Ricky Ponting, the Delhi Capitals head coach, was looking forward to the presence of the big three overseas cricketers - Anrich Nortje, David Warner and Mitchell Marsh - in its XI over the coming week.

“Nortje has to get through another maybe four or five-over spell at 100 per cent capacity and then I think if he gets clearance from Cricket South Africa, he should be right to go. We have got a few more days before our next game, so hopefully he is available for selection for that one,” Ponting said on Saturday night after the Capitals fell short of chasing down a moderate target against Gujarat Titans.

Ponting confirmed that Marsh and Warner have arrived in Mumbai from Pakistan and was hopeful Warner would be in action during its next clash versus Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday.

“Marsh picked up that slight hip flexor strain in Pakistan. So we need to get a lot of treatment work into him and obviously a few good training sessions before he is available for selection,” Ponting said.

“But fingers crossed, Davey should be there for the next game and Mitch Marsh for the game after.”

Ponting served the Capitals’ top-order a warning by stressing that “for the second time in a row” did Capitals lose three wickets in the Powerplay.

“If you are losing three wickets in the Ppowerplay, it’s really hard to win games from there. We know that, the stats say that, they have said that right through the history of T20 cricket,” he said.

“That’s certainly one area that we got to get better at, getting through that Powerplay. None or one down would be a nice start to a run chase.”