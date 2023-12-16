MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL Auction: Who is the costliest player in Indian Premier League history?

IPL 2024: Here are the 10 most expensive players in the Indian Premier League ahead of the next season’s auction in Dubai.

Published : Dec 16, 2023 12:35 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sam Curran is the most expensive player in the IPL history, going to Punjab Kings for Rs. 18.50 crores in 2023.
Sam Curran is the most expensive player in the IPL history, going to Punjab Kings for Rs. 18.50 crores in 2023. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/The Hindu
infoIcon

Sam Curran is the most expensive player in the IPL history, going to Punjab Kings for Rs. 18.50 crores in 2023. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/The Hindu

The player auction for the new season of the Indian Premier League is set to take place at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on December 19.

Multiple overseas players including Travis Head and Pat Cummins are expected to draw huge bids from the franchises.

A similar tale unfolded in last year’s auction where three overseas all-rounders attracted the highest bids. Leading the pack was England’s Sam Curran who was roped in by Punjab Kings for a whopping ₹18.50 crores. Closely behind him were Australia’s Cameron Green, who went to Mumbai Indians for ₹17.50 crores, and Ben Stokes, signed by Chennai Super Kings for ₹16.25 crores.

These are the three most expensive players in the 15-year history of the IPL. Tied at the third place is Chris Morris who went to Rajasthan Royals in 2021 for ₹16.25 crores. Nicolas Pooran and Yuvraj Singh sit next on the list at a price of ₹16 crores.

S portstar looks at the 10 most expensive buys in the tournament’s history:

Player Team Price (in ₹ crore) Year
Sam Curran Punjab Kings 18.50 2023
Cameron Green Mumbai Indians 17.50 2023
Ben Stokes Chennai Super Kings 16.25 2023
Chris Morris Rajasthan Royals 16.25 2021
Nicolas Pooran Lucknow Super Giants 16.00 2023
Yuvraj Singh Delhi Daredevils 16.00 2015
Pat Cummins Kolkata Knight Riders 15.50 2020
Ishan Kishan Mumbai Indians 15.25 2022
Kyle Jamieson Royal Challengers Bangalore 15.00 2021
Ben Stokes Rising Pune Supergiant 14.50 2017

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

Sam Curran /

Travis Head /

Pat Cummins /

Ben Stokes /

Cameron Green

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Haryana vs Rajasthan, Vijay Hazare Trophy Final Live Score: Preview, Squads, Live Streaming Info, Toss at 1 pm IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL Auction: Who is the costliest player in Indian Premier League history?
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL Auction: List of overseas players with their base prices for December 19
    Team Sportstar
  4. Shami ruled out of South Africa Test series, Deepak Chahar withdraws from ODIs
    PTI
  5. IND-W vs ENG-W HIGHLIGHTS, One-off Test Day 3: All-round India beats England by 347 runs, registers biggest Test win in Women’s cricket
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL

  1. IPL Auction: Who is the costliest player in Indian Premier League history?
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL Auction 2024: Stokes, Archer and other big names missing from the final players list
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL Auction 2024: What is accelerated bidding, rules, slots available
    Team Sportstar
  4. Full list of IPL captains to have led two or more teams in Indian Premier League
    Team Sportstar
  5. Hardik Pandya named Mumbai Indians captain for IPL 2024, replaces Rohit Sharma
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Haryana vs Rajasthan, Vijay Hazare Trophy Final Live Score: Preview, Squads, Live Streaming Info, Toss at 1 pm IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL Auction: Who is the costliest player in Indian Premier League history?
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL Auction: List of overseas players with their base prices for December 19
    Team Sportstar
  4. Shami ruled out of South Africa Test series, Deepak Chahar withdraws from ODIs
    PTI
  5. IND-W vs ENG-W HIGHLIGHTS, One-off Test Day 3: All-round India beats England by 347 runs, registers biggest Test win in Women’s cricket
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment