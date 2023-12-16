IPL Auction: Who is the costliest player in Indian Premier League history?

The player auction for the new season of the Indian Premier League is set to take place at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on December 19.

Multiple overseas players including Travis Head and Pat Cummins are expected to draw huge bids from the franchises.

A similar tale unfolded in last year’s auction where three overseas all-rounders attracted the highest bids. Leading the pack was England’s Sam Curran who was roped in by Punjab Kings for a whopping ₹18.50 crores. Closely behind him were Australia’s Cameron Green, who went to Mumbai Indians for ₹17.50 crores, and Ben Stokes, signed by Chennai Super Kings for ₹16.25 crores.

These are the three most expensive players in the 15-year history of the IPL. Tied at the third place is Chris Morris who went to Rajasthan Royals in 2021 for ₹16.25 crores. Nicolas Pooran and Yuvraj Singh sit next on the list at a price of ₹16 crores.

S portstar looks at the 10 most expensive buys in the tournament’s history: