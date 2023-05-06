IPL 2023: Anrich Nortje ruled out of DC’s home game vs RCB

Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of Delhi Capitals’ Saturday evening game against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here as the South African pacer left for home due to a ‘personal emergency’.

“Owing to a personal emergency, Delhi Capitals fast bowler Anrich Nortje had to leave for South Africa late on Friday night. He will be unavailable for this evening’s game against Royal Challengers Bangalore,” DC wrote on its social media handle.

Nortje played eight of DC’s nine matches this season and scalped seven wickets. DC is currently standing at the bottom of the table with six points in nine matches.

The fast bowler, who is known for generating sheer pace and deadly bouncers, picked up 22 wickets in 16 matches and finished as the third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament.