IPL News

IPL 2023: Anrich Nortje ruled out of DC’s home game vs RCB

Nortje played eight of DC’s nine matches this season and scalped seven wickets. DC is currently standing at the bottom of the table with six points in nine matches.

Team Sportstar
New Delhi 06 May, 2023 14:14 IST
New Delhi 06 May, 2023 14:14 IST
Death stare: Anrich Nortje almost successfully defended five runs off the last over by nailing his yorkers with pinpoint accuracy. If not for a dropped catch off the second ball of the over and a sloppy throw from David Warner off the last ball, Nortje could have pulled off a miraculous win for Delhi.

Death stare: Anrich Nortje almost successfully defended five runs off the last over by nailing his yorkers with pinpoint accuracy. If not for a dropped catch off the second ball of the over and a sloppy throw from David Warner off the last ball, Nortje could have pulled off a miraculous win for Delhi. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS

Nortje played eight of DC’s nine matches this season and scalped seven wickets. DC is currently standing at the bottom of the table with six points in nine matches.

Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of Delhi Capitals’ Saturday evening game against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here as the South African pacer left for home due to a ‘personal emergency’.

“Owing to a personal emergency, Delhi Capitals fast bowler Anrich Nortje had to leave for South Africa late on Friday night. He will be unavailable for this evening’s game against Royal Challengers Bangalore,” DC wrote on its social media handle.

Nortje played eight of DC’s nine matches this season and scalped seven wickets. DC is currently standing at the bottom of the table with six points in nine matches.

The fast bowler, who is known for generating sheer pace and deadly bouncers, picked up 22 wickets in 16 matches and finished as the third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament.

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

IPL 2023: Mitchell Marsh defends inexperienced Indian players after DC falls to another loss

IPL 2023: Ravi Bishnoi says batting failure to blame for LSG loss, sub-130 total chasable

IPL 2023 - Shubman Gill: We left too much for the lower middle order to do

Slide shows

CSK vs SRH, Match in images, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings beats Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Match in pictures

DC vs MI Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma ends half-century drought as Mumbai Indians snaps losing streak

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us