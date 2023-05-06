Chennai Super Kings won the toss and MS Dhoni opted to field first against Mumbai Indians in an IPL 2023 match at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday.

Both Dhoni and Rohit Sharma have had a mixed record at the toss this season. While Dhoni has won five and lost as many tosses, Rohit Sharma has won five out of nine.

CSK IPL 2023 TOSS RESULTS

⦿ vs LSG: Won the toss, elected to bowl - No Result (Lucknow)

vs LSG: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 12 runs (Chennai) ⦿ vs GT: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by five wickets (Ahmedabad)

