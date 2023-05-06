IPL News

CSK vs MI Toss Updates, IPL 2023: Dhoni wins toss, unchanged Chennai Super Kings to bowl

CSK vs MI, IPL 2023: Here are the live toss updates from the Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians match on Saturday.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 06 May, 2023 14:29 IST
CHENNAI 06 May, 2023 14:29 IST
Rohit Sharma of Mumbai Indians (right) and MS Dhoni of Chennai Super Kings.

Rohit Sharma of Mumbai Indians (right) and MS Dhoni of Chennai Super Kings. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS FOR IPL

CSK vs MI, IPL 2023: Here are the live toss updates from the Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians match on Saturday.

Chennai Super Kings won the toss and MS Dhoni opted to field first against Mumbai Indians in an IPL 2023 match at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday.

Both Dhoni and Rohit Sharma have had a mixed record at the toss this season. While Dhoni has won five and lost as many tosses, Rohit Sharma has won five out of nine.

CSK IPL 2023 TOSS RESULTS

  • ⦿ vs LSG: Won the toss, elected to bowl - No Result (Lucknow)
  • ⦿ vs PBKS: Won the toss, elected to bat - Lost by four wickets (Chennai)
  • ⦿ vs RR: Lost the toss, forced to bowl - Lost by 32 runs (Jaipur)
  • ⦿ vs KKR: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 49 runs (Kolkata)
  • ⦿ vs SRH: Won the toss, elected to bowl - Won by seven wickets (Chennai)
  • ⦿ vs RCB: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by eight runs (Bengaluru)
  • ⦿ vs RR: Won the toss, elected to bowl - Lost by three runs (Chennai)
  • ⦿ vs MI: Won the toss, elected to bowl - Won by seven wickets (Mumbai)
  • ⦿ vs LSG: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 12 runs (Chennai)
  • ⦿ vs GT: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by five wickets (Ahmedabad)

MI IPL 2023 TOSS RESULTS

  • ⦿ vs PBKS: Won the toss, elected to bowl - Won by six wickets (Mohali)
  • ⦿ vs RR: Lost the toss, forced to bowl - Won by six wickets (Mumbai)
  • ⦿ vs GT: Won the toss, elected to bowl - Lost by 55 runs (Ahmedabad)
  • ⦿ vs PBKS: Won the toss, elected to bowl - Lost by 13 runs (Mumbai)
  • ⦿ vs SRH: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 14 runs (Hyderabad)
  • ⦿ vs KKR: Won the toss, elected to bowl - Won by five wickets (Mumbai)
  • ⦿ vs DC: Won the toss, elected to bowl - Won by six wickets (Delhi)
  • ⦿ vs CSK: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by seven wickets (Mumbai)
  • ⦿ vs RCB: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by eight wickets (Bengaluru)

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

IPL 2023: Mitchell Marsh defends inexperienced Indian players after DC falls to another loss

IPL 2023: Ravi Bishnoi says batting failure to blame for LSG loss, sub-130 total chasable

IPL 2023 - Shubman Gill: We left too much for the lower middle order to do

Slide shows

CSK vs SRH, Match in images, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings beats Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Match in pictures

DC vs MI Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma ends half-century drought as Mumbai Indians snaps losing streak

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us