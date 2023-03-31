IPL News

Dhoni: Having an Impact Player is a luxury

But the World Cup-winning captain feels the rule will reduce the role of an all-rounder in the team.

PTI
31 March, 2023 23:23 IST
31 March, 2023 23:23 IST
MS Dhoni of Chennai Super Kings in action.

MS Dhoni of Chennai Super Kings in action. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS FOR IPL

But the World Cup-winning captain feels the rule will reduce the role of an all-rounder in the team.

Having an Impact Player is a luxury as it makes decision-making easier, Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni said on Friday.

Under the newly-introduced ‘Impact Player’ rule, a batter or bowler can be replaced in the middle of the game as per the match situation.

“It’s a luxury to have (Impact Player). It becomes slightly easy to take the decision because you can use it at any time,” Dhoni said at the toss for the tournament opener between CSK and Gujarat Titans.

But the World Cup-winning captain feels the rule will reduce the role of an all-rounder in the team.

“Influence of all-rounder has become slightly less because of the rule,” Dhoni added.

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

What went wrong for CSK and MI in IPL 2022? - Analysis

RR coach Sangakkara: 130 runs was never enough

Hardik Pandya: Goal is to win the World Cup no matter what

Slide shows

IPL 2019: MI beat KKR at home, finish on top of the table

KKR vs SRH: Rampaging Russell overshadows Warner whirlwind

IPL 2019: Debutants who could impress

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us