IPL 2020, CSK vs MI Live Score: Rohit's Mumbai Indians takes on Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings, toss at 7:00 PM

Mumbai Indians will take on Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2020 opener on Saturday.

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the IPL 2020 opener between the Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi.

PITCH REPORT: "Even covering of grass on the wicket," points out Kevin Pietersen. The former English captain expects it to be a high-scoring contest. Michael Slater alludes to the "carpet like" outfield. All things pointing to a run fest!

First glimpses of M.S. Dhoni on the field. He can be seen having a chat former India international and member of Mumbai Indians support staff, Zaheer Khan. Dhoni announced his international retirement on August 15 and will make a return to competitive cricket after 447 days!

BUILD-UP

The Chennai Super Kings, led by the charismatic M.S. Dhoni, are on their way to the stadium. Last season, despite being in the driver's seat till the end, CSK saw the final slip away from its grasp. Revenge will be on the mind of Dhoni and Co.

Mumbai Indians are en route to the venue for the IPL 2020 opener. The Rohit Sharma-led side has won a record four IPL titles. Can it add a fifth to its tally?

After six months of inactivity, Indian cricketers will be in action at the IPL 2020 opener between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings on Saturday. Here's the match preview - READ

Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming said on Friday that skipper M.S. Dhoni is “mentally engaged and determined” to encounter the challenges of a “tactically different” IPL - READ

M.S. Dhoni has enjoyed phenomenal success with CSK, both as a batsman and skipper. Here are Dhoni's top five moments with the Men in Yellow - READ

The desert sands in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) may not instantly offer cricketing symbolism in an Indian context. But prod your memory and two searing images emerge. The first, a heart-breaking one as Javed Miandad launched a match-winning last-ball six off Chetan Sharma in the 1986 Austral-Asia Cup final at Sharjah. The second, a delirious string of desert-storm nights as Sachin Tendulkar single-handedly stunned Australia with his two blazing hundreds at Sharjah while India seized the 1998 Coca-Cola Cup. K.C. Vijaya Kumar writes how IPL’s bio-secure avatar set to quench fans’ thirst - READ

If the unprecedented delay in staging the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) 13th edition, owing to the pandemic, seems to have been a boon for a team, it has to be the defending champion. Here's Amol Karhadkar's team preview for MI - READ

The three-time champion has been the epitome of ruthless efficiency, reaching the final four — the first target for all teams — in every edition it has been a part of. Here's Dipak Ragav's team preview for CSK - READ

James Pattinson talks about replacing Lasith Malinga at Mumbai Indians, how his Big Bash League performances could help him in the UAE and his expectations going into IPL 2020 - READ

The match will be broadcast on the Star Sports network in India on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 1 Hindi. It will be live streamed on Star’s video on demand platform Disney+Hotstar.