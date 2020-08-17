Videos IPL 2020: Down the spin memory with CSK's Shadab Jakati Former Chennai Super Kings spinner Shadab Jakati discusses the nuances of spin bowling in T20 cricket and the IPL, playing under MS Dhoni and more. Team Sportstar Kolkata 17 August, 2020 17:53 IST Team Sportstar Kolkata 17 August, 2020 17:53 IST IPL 2020: Down the spin memory with CSK's Shadab Jakati IPL 2020: Talking pace with Varun Aaron IPL 2008 to 2019: Full list of Purple Cap winners IPL 2008 to 2019: Full list of Orange Cap winners More Videos Bravo: It doesn't matter who CSK faces in the playoffs MI vs SRH: Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad look to seal playoff spots WATCH: CSK vs DC preview: Playoffs in the bag, fight for table top spot RCB vs RR: Rajasthan Royals still with a chance as Bangalore hopes for a miracle - Video preview IPL 2019: DC vs RCB, KKR vs MI - Can Kolkata Knight Riders snap its losing streak? RR vs SRH: Can Rajasthan Royals continue table climb against struggling Sunrisers Hyderabad? KKR vs RR: Kolkata aims to bounce back against bottom-placed Rajasthan IPL CSK v SRH Preview: Dhoni's CSK aims to sort out top-order woes, SRH looks for middle-order solace