Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020: Kings XI's KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, K Gowtham train in Bengaluru The five Karnataka players in the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) squad trained at the Just Cricket grounds in Bengaluru on Friday. Ashwin Achal BENGALURU 14 August, 2020 20:24 IST Kings XI Punjab and Karnataka all-rounder K Gowtham was his attacking self with the bat. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Ashwin Achal BENGALURU 14 August, 2020 20:24 IST The five Karnataka players in the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) squad trained at the Just Cricket grounds in Bengaluru on Friday. K.L. Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, K. Gowtham (in pic) and J. Suchith trained in open nets, under the supervision of head coach Anil Kumble.The session began with KXIP captain K.L. Rahul and fellow India international Mayank Agarwal batting together on the centre pitch. The duo started slowly, before opening up with some big shots. Spinners Gowtham and Suchith had a long bowl and were joined by a few local net bowlers.READ| IPL 2020: BCCI set to hire foreign agencies to track betting syndicates Karun Nair came in next and adopted a circumspect approach while Gowtham stayed true to his naturally attacking style with the bat. Suchith was the last man to have a hit. Kumble, who watched the proceedings with keen interest, stated later that it was key for players to gradually ease their way into match-fitness. "We're going to UAE nearly three and a half weeks before the tournament starts. This is the first time an IPL team has got together that early. We also play a few practice games, and that should give the players some confidence," Kumble said.