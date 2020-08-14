IPL 2020: Dhoni reaches Chennai for CSK training camp

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) players M.S. Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar and Piyush Chawla reached Chennai on Friday ahead of the team's five-day pre-season training camp starting August 15 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

The Tamil Nadu government had given written permission to the Super Kings to conduct the camp at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, behind closed doors. The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) kept the ground and the practice net facilities at MAC-B in readiness so that once the permission came through, there wasn't any delay in getting back to training.

Ravindra Jadeja will not be part of the IPL conditioning camp, which will feature captain M.S. Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh, Ambati Rayudu among others.

The three-time champion will take around 10 bowlers to the UAE, with an equal mix of pacers and spinners . The State seamers include M. Mohammed, J. Kousik and Abhishek Tanwar, who were part of the Ranji side last season. L. Vignesh and Aswin Crist, who is in the recovery phase after a stress-fracture surgery, have been included alongside left-arm spinner Aushik Srinivas and leg-spinner M. Abhinav.

Another leg-spinner, Sai Prakash, who is yet to play for Tamil Nadu, is set to join the squad in the UAE. For the five-day camp, CSK will have the services of 18-20 local bowlers, including those mentioned above. They will all undergo COVID-19 tests.