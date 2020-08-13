IPL 2020: SRH boy Sandeep keen to learn from Laxman, Muralitharan

Hyderabad all-rounder B. Sandeep, who has been watching the Indian Premier League from beyond the boundary, will finally wear a team jersey and compete in the middle.

Sunrisers Hyderabad has picked Sandeep for IPL 2020 starting September 19 in the UAE. “Honestly, I was hopeful of getting the IPL break because of my consistency in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy last season (261 runs in seven innings at an average of 87).”

“I am grateful to the top brass of SRH and also Laxman (VVS) sir, the mentor, for the belief they have shown in me,” said the 28-year-old in a chat with Sportstar on Thursday.

READ| IPL 2020: A slice of Karnataka in Kings XI is hope for Suchith

The diminutive southpaw has been one of the most consistent performers for Hyderabad in the Ranji Trophy since 2010. He wanted to work with the big players and an experienced support staff to fine-tune his game.

“It is a huge plus for me that I have Laxman sir as the mentor and this should help me a long way,” Sandeep said.

“It is all about putting in the kind of effort to take your game to the next level. I will try my best to live up to the expectations whenever I get a chance,” he said.

“Essentially, in a T20 format, one has to be at least a two-dimensional player. I always believed to be a 3D player having constantly worked to improve on all three departments,” said Sandeep, who admires South African AB de Villiers.

“I am not the one to believe in targets but raise the bar to help the team’s cause in any given situation. Giving more than 100 per cent has always been my motto,” said the Hyderabadi who even attended selection trials of Mumbai Indians last season.

The left-arm spinner is eager to pick up a few spin tricks from SRH mentor Muttiah Muralitharan as well. “The target is to be a complete cricketer and by the end of IPL move closer to realising my ultimate goal of playing for India,” he concluded.