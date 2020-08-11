Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020: Ravindra Jadeja unlikely to attend CSK camp in Chennai The all-rounder is unlikely to travel to Chennai for the five-day camp to be held from August 15 because of personal reasons. S. Dipak Ragav CHENNAI 11 August, 2020 23:05 IST All the Indian cricketers, barring Ravindra Jadeja, are expected to attend the CSK training camp in Chennai from August 15. - AKHILESH KUMAR S. Dipak Ragav CHENNAI 11 August, 2020 23:05 IST With most IPL teams planning to travel with a set of their own net bowlers to the UAE, Chennai Super Kings has identified at least seven Tamil Nadu cricketers for the job.The three-time champion will take about 10 bowlers, with an equal mix of pacers and spinners. The State seamers include M. Mohammed, J. Kousik and Abhishek Tanwar, who were part of the Ranji side last season. L. Vignesh and Aswin Crist, who is in the recovery phase after a stress-fracture surgery, have been included alongside left-arm spinner Aushik Srinivas and leg-spinner M. Abhinav.READ| BCCI clearance to host IPL received - Emirates Cricket Board Another leg-spinner, Sai Prakash, who is yet to play for Tamil Nadu, is set to join the squad in the UAE.For the five-day camp to be held here from August 15, CSK will have the services of 18-20 local bowlers, including those mentioned above. They will all undergo COVID-19 tests on Wednesday.READ| IPL 2020: Franchises to carry their own set of net bowlers Jadeja unlikely to attendAll the Indian cricketers, barring Ravindra Jadeja, are expected to attend the camp. The all-rounder is unlikely to travel to Chennai because of personal reasons and will instead join the squad in the UAE.With the TNCA having obtained permission to resume training at Chepauk, the State’s domestic cricketers could begin net sessions once CSK leaves for the UAE on August 21. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos