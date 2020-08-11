IPL 2020: Ravindra Jadeja unlikely to attend CSK camp in Chennai

With most IPL teams planning to travel with a set of their own net bowlers to the UAE, Chennai Super Kings has identified at least seven Tamil Nadu cricketers for the job.

The three-time champion will take about 10 bowlers, with an equal mix of pacers and spinners. The State seamers include M. Mohammed, J. Kousik and Abhishek Tanwar, who were part of the Ranji side last season. L. Vignesh and Aswin Crist, who is in the recovery phase after a stress-fracture surgery, have been included alongside left-arm spinner Aushik Srinivas and leg-spinner M. Abhinav.

Another leg-spinner, Sai Prakash, who is yet to play for Tamil Nadu, is set to join the squad in the UAE.

For the five-day camp to be held here from August 15, CSK will have the services of 18-20 local bowlers, including those mentioned above. They will all undergo COVID-19 tests on Wednesday.

Jadeja unlikely to attend

All the Indian cricketers, barring Ravindra Jadeja, are expected to attend the camp. The all-rounder is unlikely to travel to Chennai because of personal reasons and will instead join the squad in the UAE.

With the TNCA having obtained permission to resume training at Chepauk, the State’s domestic cricketers could begin net sessions once CSK leaves for the UAE on August 21.