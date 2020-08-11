Cricket Cricket MCA Apex Council meeting set for August 14 Issues related to the formation of Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC) will also be discussed when the Apex Council meeting will be held on August 14. PTI Mumbai 11 August, 2020 15:05 IST The MCA Apex Council will meet on August 14 to discuss several issues. - Getty Images PTI Mumbai 11 August, 2020 15:05 IST Resumption of cricketing activities in the megalopolis will top the agenda of the Mumbai Cricket Association’s (MCA) Apex Council meeting to be held here on August 14.Cricket in the megalopolis has come to a grinding halt since mid-March due to outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic and Mumbai is one of the worst affected cities in the country.“We will discuss resumption of cricketing activity and also the Standard Operating Procedures sent by the BCCI to all the state associations in this regard,” an Apex Council member said.Issues related to the formation of Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC) will also be discussed.MCA had shortlisted three names - Lalchand Rajput, Raju Kulkarni and Samir Dighe - as members of the CIC.MCA scorer Deepak Joshi has also written to the association to take up the issues of retired scorers with the BCCI.Joshi in an email, has sought medical group insurance policy and ex-gratia amount for the scorers, citing the case of retired MCA scorer Ramesh Parab, who had successfully fought COVID-19.As per the agenda, Joshi’s email willl also come up for discussion. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos