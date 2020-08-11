Cricket Cricket New Zealand to host Pakistan, Australia, Bangladesh and West Indies New Zealand cricket confirmed Pakistan, Australia, Bangladesh and West Indies will be touring the country and the schedule will be finalised shortly. Team Sportstar 11 August, 2020 09:30 IST Pakistan, Australia, Bangladesh and the West Indies are all set to tour New Zealand. (Representative image) - Brian Jackson Team Sportstar 11 August, 2020 09:30 IST Pakistan, Australia, Bangladesh and the West Indies are all set to tour New Zealand for the home season despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Confirming the development, New Zealand cricket chief executive David White said the tours would proceed with managed isolation arrangements being worked out for the visiting teams. “I was just on the phone to the West Indies, they're confirmed, Pakistan is confirmed, Australia and Bangladesh, so (there will be) 37 days of international cricket,” White was quoted by AFP. However, White declined to release schedules of the tours informing that they would follow the bio-secure bubble model like in England. “We're working through that with the government agencies at the moment, a similar concept... the agencies have been really supportive, the government's been fantastic,” he said.It is mandatory for travellers entering New Zealand to spend at least 14 days in strictly supervised quarantine.However, the COVID-19 cases are far few in New Zealand with the country enjoying a pre-coronavirus lifestyle with no social distancing and spectators allowed at sports and cultural events.(Inputs from AFP) Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos