New Zealand to host Pakistan, Australia, Bangladesh and West Indies

Pakistan, Australia, Bangladesh and the West Indies are all set to tour New Zealand for the home season despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Confirming the development, New Zealand cricket chief executive David White said the tours would proceed with managed isolation arrangements being worked out for the visiting teams.

“I was just on the phone to the West Indies, they're confirmed, Pakistan is confirmed, Australia and Bangladesh, so (there will be) 37 days of international cricket,” White was quoted by AFP.

However, White declined to release schedules of the tours informing that they would follow the bio-secure bubble model like in England.

“We're working through that with the government agencies at the moment, a similar concept... the agencies have been really supportive, the government's been fantastic,” he said.

It is mandatory for travellers entering New Zealand to spend at least 14 days in strictly supervised quarantine.

However, the COVID-19 cases are far few in New Zealand with the country enjoying a pre-coronavirus lifestyle with no social distancing and spectators allowed at sports and cultural events.

(Inputs from AFP)