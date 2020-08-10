BCCI invites applications for IPL 2020 title sponsorship rights

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited third parties to express their interest in acquiring the title sponsorship rights for the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) to be held in the United Arab Emirates from September 19 to November 10.

In a release, the Board stated that the rights will be available from August 18 to December 31, 2020. The details regarding the rights and product categories will be provided only to parties who submit the Expression of Interest (EOI) forms.

The Board also mentioned that the turnover of the interested party must be over INR 300 Crores as per the latest audited accounts.

"Interested third parties (excluding marketing agency / agents) wishing to acquire any of the Rights should submit an EOI in the manner prescribed. For the avoidance of doubt, it is clarified that marketing agency / agents are not eligible to bid and any bid submitted by a marketing agency / agent shall be rejected at the outset," the statement read.

Accordingly, the EOI should "indicate the product category or product categories in respect of which the third party is interested of being appointed as a Title Sponsor for IPL 2020."

Each EOI should be delivered by email to the BCCI by 05:00 PM IST on August 14 and the final bid should be sent to the Board between 11 am to 01:00 PM IST on August 20.