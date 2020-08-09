Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020: Kohli and RCB teammates to reach UAE in last week of August This will give team personnel adequate time to undergo quarantine, COVID-19 testing and a few days of training before the IPL commences on September 19. Ashwin Achal BENGALURU 09 August, 2020 23:00 IST RCB skipper Virat Kohli along with his teammates during a practice session. - G.P. Sampath Kumar Ashwin Achal BENGALURU 09 August, 2020 23:00 IST Players and staff of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are set to fly out to United Arab Emirates in the last week of August, RCB chairman Sanjeev Churiwala said on Sunday.This will give team personnel adequate time to undergo quarantine, COVID-19 testing and a few days of training before the IPL commences on September 19.READ| IPL 2020: CSK likely to train in Chennai before flying out to UAE “All the Indian players and support staff will first assemble in Bengaluru. They will be quarantined in a hotel in Bengaluru for a few days before flying out to the UAE in the last week of August. The players are keen to start practising, so our flight schedule has been worked to ensure adequate time is available to conduct nets in UAE,” Churiwala told Sportstar.Churiwala added that players and staff will undergo testing and medical clearance before their departure. All members of the squad are being actively educated on the standard operating procedures (SOP) issued by the BCCI, a final draft of which will be shared with franchises soon.READ| IPL 2020: VIVO exit as IPL sponsor not a financial crisis, says Ganguly Familiar with rules“The bio-secure bubble in UAE will have strict rules like complete isolation and regular testing. All our players and support staff are now familiar with the rules. Safety and health is paramount. In this regard, the SOP draft covers all topics. All points will be fully implemented,” Churiwala said.According to the SOP draft, members of all franchises will have to serve a mandatory week-long quarantine before starting on-field preparation. All franchises should appoint a team doctor, who will be responsible for ensuring that bio-secure environment medical guidelines are followed. Passengers arriving at UAE are required to carry a negative COVID-19 PCR test report issued no more than 96 hours before their arrival in UAE. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos