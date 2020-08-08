Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020: CSK likely to train in Chennai before flying out to UAE Chennai Super Kings is expected to gather at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium and have a five-day session for its Indian players from August 15-20. S.Dipak Ragav Chennai 08 August, 2020 20:41 IST Chennai Super Kings is likely to have a five-day session for its Indian players from August 15-20. - K. PICHUMANI S.Dipak Ragav Chennai 08 August, 2020 20:41 IST Three-time champion Chennai Super Kings has been proactive in its preparations for the Indian Premier League (IPL) and even had plans to reach the UAE by the second week of August before it was forced to change its plans.Now, Sportstar has learnt that the team is expected to gather at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium and have a five-day session for its Indian players from August 15-20 before flying out.READ: Deepak Chahar, back in shape and ready to flyThe TNCA has been trying to get permission to start cricketing activities at Chepauk for a while and it is now understood the requisite permission from the Greater Chennai Corporation has been secured and a formal letter is expected any time soon.This paves the way for Tamil Nadu’s cricketers too to resume regular net practice sessions at Chepauk by following the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) that has been shared with the State associations.READ: Dhoni practises in Ranchi ahead of T20 League in UAEThe TNCA has managed to keep the ground and the practice net facilities at MAC-B in full readiness so that once the permission comes through, there won’t be any delay for cricketers who are itching to get back to training. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos