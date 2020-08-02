Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020: BCCI gets India government nod, final on November 10 The BCCI has received the nod from the Indian government, with IPL 2020 set to run from September 19 till November 10. Team Sportstar 02 August, 2020 20:34 IST The night matches will begin at 7.30 PM instead of the usual 8:00 pm start. - FILE PHOTO/PTI Team Sportstar 02 August, 2020 20:34 IST The BCCI has received the nod from the Indian government, with IPL 2020 set to be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 19 till November 10. Each team can carry maximum 24 players. The IPL governing council also decided to retain Vivo as its title sponsor for the upcoming edition of the Twenty20 tournament. Each team can carry only 24 players. There will be a 7.30 start for the evening games instead of the usual 8:00 pm start.More to follow... Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess on Friday, 7:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos