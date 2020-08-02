IPL 2020: BCCI gets India government nod, final on November 10

The BCCI has received the nod from the Indian government, with IPL 2020 set to be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 19 till November 10. Each team can carry maximum 24 players. The IPL governing council also decided to retain Vivo as its title sponsor for the upcoming edition of the Twenty20 tournament. Each team can carry only 24 players. There will be a 7.30 start for the evening games instead of the usual 8:00 pm start.

More to follow...