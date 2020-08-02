Women's T20 Challenge to be held in UAE from November 1-10

In a major development, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to host a four-team Women's T20 Challenge in the United Arab Emirates from November 1-10.



The BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has confirmed the development to Sportstar. "Yes, it will (happen)," he said.

This publication was the first to report about such a possibility last week as the IPL Governing Council chairman Brijesh Patel had confirmed that the topic will be up for discussion in the Governing Council meeting, on Sunday.

It has been learnt that the camp will be held in October and the Indian team will play against South Africa prior to the tournament. Following the Women's T20 Challenge, the Indian team will take on the West Indies.

The Indians haven't played cricket since March, when it participated in the final of T20 World Cup.

Though Ganguly indicated that there would be a camp prior to the series against South Africa, he did not specify the details. However, this publication understands that the players could be asked to assemble sometime in the later part of September for a long training camp, possibly in Ahmedabad.

“The players have been out of action for nearly six months, so they will take some time to attain match fitness. Even though they are doing individual training, it would take a few weeks to get things in place,” said sources in the know of things.

With the tournament clashing with the Women’s Big Bash League - scheduled to be played between October 17 and November 29 - chances are high that most of the Australian players will miss out on the action. And there’s a possibility that the number of Indian and Asian players could increase this time around. “It’s too early to talk about anything. We are assessing the situation and will take a call accordingly,” the sources said.

The women cricketers are likely to reach the UAE in the third or fourth week of October and follow the protocols and stay inside the bubble.

However, it is not clear where the matches will be held. A decision is expected within the next few days, after the Governing Council meets on Sunday to discuss the roadmap for the IPL and other aspects of the tournament.