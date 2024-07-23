MagazineBuy Print

UAE vs PAK, Women’s Asia Cup 2024 LIVE Score: Oza, Rinitha fall early

UAE vs PAK: Catch live score and highlights from UAE’s clash against Pakistan in the Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024 at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.

Updated : Jul 23, 2024 14:43 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
Nida Dar’s Pakistan takes on Esha Oza’s UAE in their final league stage fixture in the Women’s Asia Cup in Dambulla
Nida Dar’s Pakistan takes on Esha Oza’s UAE in their final league stage fixture in the Women’s Asia Cup in Dambulla | Photo Credit: PCB/X
infoIcon

Nida Dar’s Pakistan takes on Esha Oza’s UAE in their final league stage fixture in the Women’s Asia Cup in Dambulla | Photo Credit: PCB/X

UAE vs PAK: Catch live score and highlights from UAE's clash against Pakistan in the Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.

HIGHLIGHTS

Toss: Pakistan won toss and elected to bowl first.

Playing XI:

UAE: 1 Esha Oza (C), 2 Theertha Satish (wk), 3 Rinitha Rajith, 4 Samaira Dharnidharka, 5 Kavisha Egodage, 6 Khushi Sharma, 7 Heena Hotchandani, 8 Vaishnave Mahesh, 9 Suraksha Kotte, 10 Lavanya Keny, 11 Indhuja Nandakumar

Pakistan: 1 Sidra Amin, 2 Gull Feroza, 3 Muneeba Ali (wk), 4 Nida Dar (C), 5 Aliya Riaz, 6 Omaima Sohail, 7 Fatima Sana, 8 Tuba Hassan, 9 Sadia Iqbal, 10 Nashra Sandhu, 11 Syeda Aroob Shah

Pitch number 6 in use today. It was the same surface used for the first four games.

Where to watch UAE vs Pakistan LIVE?

The UAE vs Pakistan match can be watched LIVE on the Star Sports Network and livestreamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app. The games are available to watch on the Asian Cricket Council’s YouTube channel in select Asian countries.

