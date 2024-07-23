UAE vs PAK, Women’s Asia Cup 2024 LIVE Score: Oza, Rinitha fall early

UAE vs PAK: Catch live score and highlights from UAE’s clash against Pakistan in the Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024 at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.

HIGHLIGHTS

Toss: Pakistan won toss and elected to bowl first.

Playing XI:

UAE: 1 Esha Oza (C), 2 Theertha Satish (wk), 3 Rinitha Rajith, 4 Samaira Dharnidharka, 5 Kavisha Egodage, 6 Khushi Sharma, 7 Heena Hotchandani, 8 Vaishnave Mahesh, 9 Suraksha Kotte, 10 Lavanya Keny, 11 Indhuja Nandakumar

Pakistan: 1 Sidra Amin, 2 Gull Feroza, 3 Muneeba Ali (wk), 4 Nida Dar (C), 5 Aliya Riaz, 6 Omaima Sohail, 7 Fatima Sana, 8 Tuba Hassan, 9 Sadia Iqbal, 10 Nashra Sandhu, 11 Syeda Aroob Shah

Pitch number 6 in use today. It was the same surface used for the first four games.

🔸 A very memorable Chamari Athapaththu century

🔸 Sri Lanka's trump card - Shashini Gimhani

🔸 Bangladesh finally wins a T20I in 2024 and without needing Nigar Sultana Joty's help



Much to unpack from day 4 of the #WomensAsiaCup. Catch up with @lav_narayanan. #AsiaCup2024 |… pic.twitter.com/nq6UVqB4D8 — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) July 23, 2024

Where to watch UAE vs Pakistan LIVE?

The UAE vs Pakistan match can be watched LIVE on the Star Sports Network and livestreamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app. The games are available to watch on the Asian Cricket Council’s YouTube channel in select Asian countries.