UAE vs PAK: Catch live score and highlights from UAE’s clash against Pakistan in the Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024 at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.
HIGHLIGHTS
Toss: Pakistan won toss and elected to bowl first.
Playing XI:
UAE: 1 Esha Oza (C), 2 Theertha Satish (wk), 3 Rinitha Rajith, 4 Samaira Dharnidharka, 5 Kavisha Egodage, 6 Khushi Sharma, 7 Heena Hotchandani, 8 Vaishnave Mahesh, 9 Suraksha Kotte, 10 Lavanya Keny, 11 Indhuja Nandakumar
Pakistan: 1 Sidra Amin, 2 Gull Feroza, 3 Muneeba Ali (wk), 4 Nida Dar (C), 5 Aliya Riaz, 6 Omaima Sohail, 7 Fatima Sana, 8 Tuba Hassan, 9 Sadia Iqbal, 10 Nashra Sandhu, 11 Syeda Aroob Shah
Pitch number 6 in use today. It was the same surface used for the first four games.
Where to watch UAE vs Pakistan LIVE?
The UAE vs Pakistan match can be watched LIVE on the Star Sports Network and livestreamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app. The games are available to watch on the Asian Cricket Council’s YouTube channel in select Asian countries.
Latest on Sportstar
- UAE vs PAK, Women’s Asia Cup 2024 LIVE Score: Oza, Rinitha fall early
- Andy Murray confirms Paris 2024 Olympics to be final tournament
- FIFA WC 2030: Stadiums of Barcelona, Real Madrid among 11 proposed venues to host World Cup
- Flick to bring a more direct style to Barcelona
- Indian sports wrap, July 23: India boys beats South Africa, girls loses to England in World Junior team squash
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE