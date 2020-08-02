HCA to consult BCCI before resuming cricketing activities

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal and the Gymkhana Ground are all set to resume cricketing actively shortly, Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) secretary R. Vijayanand said.

“We are glad that the State Government has accorded permission to resume sports training from August 5. So, we will have the Apex Council meeting soon to take the step forward after consulting the BCCI,” the secretary told Sportstar on Sunday.

“We have about 50 practice wickets ready at the two venues and they are match-fit in all aspects with lush green outfields,” Vijayanand said.

The secretary further informed that HCA plans to come up with a contingency plan to resume training first by identifying 48 probables formed into two groups – for seniors and juniors – and seek the services of NCA coaches to train them.

HCA to make yo-yo tests compulsory for cricketers returning to training

“This should help us a long way after such an extended break from any activity. It is important to start some training for the players who should be eagerly looking at us for a positive response ahead of the season, whenever it commences,” he said.

For the record, the Apex Council meeting, originally scheduled on August 4, was postponed sometime back as it was felt the time was not right because of the ongoing pandemic.

However, the meeting might be held now after the State Government's move to reopen stadiums.

In fact, it is also learnt that the HCA has to convene an AGM to ratify the statements of accounts for the preceding years to get pending dues released from the BCCI.

On another subject, HCA president Mohammad Azharuddin informed this publication that he has said a firm ‘no’ to the proposal to have the medical insurance policy for the 220-odd affiliated members.

“I am against it in the current scenario. We cannot block such huge sums for this policy. We can always take a call at an individual level and help the genuinely needy members,” the president said.