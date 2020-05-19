Cricket Cricket HCA to make yo-yo tests compulsory for cricketers returning to training Hyderabad Cricket Association will insist on yo-yo tests for all players as it plans to call about 30 players for a 10-day training session at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium. V.V. Subrahmanyam 19 May, 2020 18:41 IST “We have also decided to have umpires recruitment with ICC panel umpire C. Shamshuddin taking the classes from June 1 for a week before the examination is conducted,” an HCA official said. (Representative image) - Vijay Patel V.V. Subrahmanyam 19 May, 2020 18:41 IST Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) will insist on Yo-yo tests for all cricketers, to start with Ranji Trophy probables, as it plans to call about 30 players for a 10-day training session at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, according to secretary R. Vijayanand.The HCA official informed Sportstar that this besides the mandatory precautionary measures issued by the Government concerning Covid-19 will be done with all seriousness.“We have also decided to have umpires recruitment with ICC panel umpire C. Shamshuddin taking the classes from June 1 for a week before the examination is conducted,” Vijayanand said.READ | Who is the best Test cricket captain of them all? About other plans for the coming season, the HCA Secretary says that with the four main venues - Uppal Stadium, Gymkhana, ECIL and NFC - being match-fit, they would be ready to start the Leagues first with the A Division three-day matches followed by two-day only if the Government okays resumption of sports activity at the stadia.“We are also planning to have leagues in four districts of Nizamabad by appointing observers, (Mr Riyaz Qureshi), Mahabubnagar (Mr Narsing Rao), Karimnagar (Mr Agam Rao) and Warangal (Mr Laxman Rao).“The whole idea is to field the best team, picked based on performances in the proposed league, for the various tournaments. The whole idea is to replicate the HCA leagues in all the districts,” he added.“We will also hold some of the State matches like the under-16 games in Nizamabad and Mahabubnagar first to encourage the local talent,” the HCA official said.Meanwhile, as part of the precautionary measures to battle Covid-19, HCA has segregated the entry point at Uppal Stadium separately for ground staff, maintenance staff, office-bearers, club secretaries and visitors, and one for administrative staff and media.“We have also installed thermometers, sanitisers and no one will be allowed without masks,” he concluded. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos