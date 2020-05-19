HCA to make yo-yo tests compulsory for cricketers returning to training

Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) will insist on Yo-yo tests for all cricketers, to start with Ranji Trophy probables, as it plans to call about 30 players for a 10-day training session at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, according to secretary R. Vijayanand.

The HCA official informed Sportstar that this besides the mandatory precautionary measures issued by the Government concerning Covid-19 will be done with all seriousness.

“We have also decided to have umpires recruitment with ICC panel umpire C. Shamshuddin taking the classes from June 1 for a week before the examination is conducted,” Vijayanand said.

About other plans for the coming season, the HCA Secretary says that with the four main venues - Uppal Stadium, Gymkhana, ECIL and NFC - being match-fit, they would be ready to start the Leagues first with the A Division three-day matches followed by two-day only if the Government okays resumption of sports activity at the stadia.

“We are also planning to have leagues in four districts of Nizamabad by appointing observers, (Mr Riyaz Qureshi), Mahabubnagar (Mr Narsing Rao), Karimnagar (Mr Agam Rao) and Warangal (Mr Laxman Rao).

“The whole idea is to field the best team, picked based on performances in the proposed league, for the various tournaments. The whole idea is to replicate the HCA leagues in all the districts,” he added.

“We will also hold some of the State matches like the under-16 games in Nizamabad and Mahabubnagar first to encourage the local talent,” the HCA official said.

Meanwhile, as part of the precautionary measures to battle Covid-19, HCA has segregated the entry point at Uppal Stadium separately for ground staff, maintenance staff, office-bearers, club secretaries and visitors, and one for administrative staff and media.

“We have also installed thermometers, sanitisers and no one will be allowed without masks,” he concluded.