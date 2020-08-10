Indian government gives BCCI approval to host IPL 2020 in UAE

The BCCI has received the central government’s formal approval to conduct this year’s Indian Premier League in the UAE, IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel revealed on Monday.

The IPL will be held in the UAE from September 19 to November 10 in three cities -- Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The government had last week given an “in principle” go-ahead to the BCCI to shift the marquee tournament to the UAE due to rising cases of COVID-19 in the country.

“Yes, we have received all the written approvals,” said Patel.

READ| Starc reaches settlement in insurance fight for missing 2018 IPL due to injury

When an Indian sports body shifts a domestic tournament abroad, it requires clearance from Home, External and sports ministries respectively. “Once we had the verbal okay from the government, we had intimated the Emirates Cricket Board. Now we have the papers also, so franchises can be intimated that everything is in order,” said a veteran BCCI official on condition of anonymity.

Most franchises will be flying out after August 20 following two mandatory RT-PCR (COVID-19 tests) conducted within 24 hours of departure.

Sportstar has learnt that Chennai Super Kings is expected to gather at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium and have a five-day session for its Indian players from August 15-20 before flying out. The TNCA has been trying to get permission to start cricketing activities at Chepauk for a while and it is now understood the requisite permission from the Greater Chennai Corporation has been secured and a formal letter is expected any time soon.